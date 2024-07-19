Where the Media Predicts Missouri Football to Finish in SEC
After the 2024 SEC Media Days concluded on Thursday evening, the media released a poll predicting where each team will finish in the conference on Friday morning.
1. Georgia, 3,300 points
2. Texas, 3,041 points
3. Alabama, 2,891 points
4. Ole Miss, 2,783 points
5. LSU, 2,322 points
6. Missouri, 2,240 points
7. Tennessee, 2,168 points
8. Oklahoma, 2,022 points
9. Texas A&M, 1,684 points
10. Auburn, 1,382 points
11. Kentucky, 1,371 points
12. Florida, 1,146 points
13. South Carolina, 923 points
14. Arkansas, 749 points
15. Mississippi State, 623 points
16. Vanderbilt, 293 points
The Missouri Tigers land at the No. 6 spot. The media also predicted the conference champion, but Mizzou didn't make the 7-team cut:
1. Georgia, 165 points
2. Texas, 27 points
3. Alabama, 12 points
4. Ole Miss, four points
5. Vanderbilt two points
6. LSU, two points
7. South Carolina, one point
The Tigers were among the most surprising football programs last season, as they had their best season since 2014, which culminated with the No. 8 spot in the AP Poll after a Cotton Bowl victory over Ohio State.
Between 2015-22, the Tigers compiled a 47-44 record and didn't win any bowl games (0-4) throughout that span.
There were many reasons for Mizzou's massive turnaround, including the efforts of SEC Coach of the Year Eli Drinkwitz, Doak Walker Award finalist running back Cody Schrader, the rapid rise of First Team All-SEC wide receiver Luther Burden III, six Tigers being selected in the NFL Draft and more factors.
In the middle of last season, it was confirmed that the College Football Playoff's 4-team format would turn to 12. In other words, Mizzou would've made the CFP last season if this was the format then and now the Tigers are aiming for a spot this upcoming season.