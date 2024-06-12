Which Mizzou Football Transfer Will Have the Most Immediate Impact? - The Mizzou Minute
Two transfers for Missouri could be instant game changers for the TIgers in 2024.
In this story:
The Missouri Tigers added 15 different transfers this offseason, many of which will be day 1 starters. But there's two in particular that could be instant difference makers as the Tigers look to build off of their momentum from 2023 and compete in the 12-team playoff.
