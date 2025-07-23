Mizzou Central

Which Mizzou Players Have All-SEC Potential in 2025?: The Extra Point

Seven Tigers who could be some of the best at their position in the conference this season.

Joey Van Zummeren

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive back Daylan Carnell (13) reacts after a play in the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive back Daylan Carnell (13) reacts after a play in the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his thoughts on seven Tigers who could work their way onto all-conference teams by the end of the 2025 season.

Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.

Two Missouri Tigers (Cayden Green and Kevin Coleman Jr) placed themselves on the preseason All-Southeastern Conference team, but which of their teammates could work their way onto the all-conference team by the end of the season?

A number of transfers don't have quite the recognition they probably deserve from the national media. The best way to earn that is through production on the field.

Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is the lead writer on Missouri Tigers On SI, primarily covering football and basketball, but has written on just about every sport the Tigers play. He’s also a contributing writer to Green Bay Packers On SI. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023.

