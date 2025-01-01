Wide Receiver, Safety Announce Returns to Mizzou for 2025 Season
On the eve of the new year and fresh off a win in the Music City Bowl, two players for the Missouri Tigers announced their plans to return to the team for the 2025 season.
Daylan Carnell, who plays the "star" position in Missouri's defense, announced he will utilize his final year of elligibility in 2025. Carnell was placed on the watch list for the East-West Shrine Bowl but will look to boost his draft stock in 2025.
Carnell was heavily recruited by former linebackers coach DJ Smith, who accepted the defensive coordinator job at his alma matter of Appalachian State Monday.
Sophomore wide receiver Marquis Johnson, Missouri's leading wide receiver in the Music City Bowl win, also announced his plans to return to the program for his junior season and not enter the transfer portal.
"This has been the best time of my life," Johnson said after the bowl win. "I'm just enjoying it day by day and just doing everything I can."
All Missouri players had a five day window, which began Tuesday morning, to enter the transfer portal following the Tigers' bowl game.
In the initial window for the transfer portal, 10 Missouri players decided to enter.
With Carnell and Johnson returning, Missouri retains a three-year starter on defense, and one of its top offensive playmakers.
In 2024, Carnell's 51 tackles were the fourth-highest on the team. He also led the team with six pass deflections and returned a fumble for a touchdown against Mississippi State.
Johnson caught 25 passes for 352 yards in his sophomore season. He showcased the potential to be a star receiver for Missouri in the Music City Bowl, leading the team with seven receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown.
Both Johnson and Carnell are significant returns for Missouri, looking to continue to make an impact with the Tigers.