Will Nate Noel Play Against Auburn?; Mizzou Week 8 Injury Updates
The injuries have begun to pile up for the No. 19 Missouri Tigers, but they hope to have enough depth to take down the Auburn Tigers.
Two defensive players for Missouri — defensive end Joe Moore III and inside linebackers Khalil Jacobs — were announced this week to miss the remainder of the season with injury, head coach Eli Drinkwitz announced.
The final availability report for the matchup was posted 90 minutes ahead of kickoff, providing final designations for two of Missouri's key starters — running back Nate Noel and linebacker Triston Newson.
This thread will be updated with live injury updates for both Missouri and Auburn throughout the game.
Live Injury Updates
Most recent at the top, refresh browser for the latest updates.
Pre Game
Missouri Week 8 Availability Report
• RB Nate Noel - Active
• LB Triston Newson - Active
• WR Marquis Johnson - Game time Decision
Sophomore wide receiver Marquis Johnson has been dealing with an ankle injury he suffered against Vanderbilt. He was also a game time decision in Week 6 against Texas A&M and ended up playing on a limited basis.
Star wide receiver Luther Burden III is active for the game after being listed as probable on the initial availability report Wednesday. He exited the Week 7 game against UMass after being knocked to the ground by a UMass defender in the third quarter.
Noel missed the game against UMass due to back tightness, which Drinkwitz attributed to flight to Massachusetts. Through the first five games of the season, the Appalachian State transfer rushed for 471 yards and two touchdowns on 79 carries.
Auburn Week 8 Availability Report
• OLB Jamonta Walker Out
•DB Tyler Scott -Out
• DB Champ Anthony -Out
• TE Brandon Frazier -Out
