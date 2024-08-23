Mizzou Central

X Factors for Mizzou Football in 2024, Looking Ahead to Week 1: All Things Mizzou

Missouri Tigers football reporters discuss the latest news as fall camp wraps up.

Joey Van Zummeren

Thumbnail
Thumbnail /
In this story:

Fall camp has now wrapped up for the Missouri Tigers and the team's 2024 season opener is creeping closer. After hearing from head coach Eli Drinkwitz and the team's captains, Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and. Michael Stamps returned for the fourth episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast. The two discuss areas of improvements from fall camp, Missouri's cultural identity in 2024, and X Factors to the team's success.

You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below or through SpotifyApple Podcasts or Amazon.

The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.

Joey Van Zummeren is a sports journalist from Belleville, Ill. He's currently a freshman at the University of Missouri studying journalism, and joined MissouriOnSI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

Michael Stamps is a freshman at the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He's covered recruiting for MissouriOnSI since 2023 and joined the football staff in 2024.  Michael is from Papillion, Nebraska. 

Follow MissouriOnSI on...

Read more Missouri Tigers news:

Football Position Previews: Quarterback Running Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | Offensive Line | Defensive Tackle|Inside Linebacker| Edge Rusher|Cornerbacks|Safeties | Special Teams

Marvin Burks Jr. Looking Forward to Embracing Larger Role in Sophomore Year

Missouri Football Announces 5 Captains for 2024 Season

Published
Joey Van Zummeren

JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is a sports journalist from Belleville, Ill. He's currently a freshman at the University of Missouri studying journalism, and joined MizzouCentral as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

Home/Football