Former Tiger Inducted Into Missouri Sports HOF; The Buzz, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025
Former Missouri running back Brock Olivo was officially enshrined in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame on Sunday during a ceremony at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield, Mo.
As a Tiger, Olivo graduated as the program's record holder in rushing yards (3,026), rushing touchdowns (27) and all-purpose yards (3,475). He also became the first Missouri player to win a national individual award by taking home the Mosi Tatupu National Special Teams Player of the Year Award in 1997.
Olivo went undrafted when pursuing the NFL, but found his way with the Detroit Lions from 1998-2001 as primarily a special teams player. After making stops on the coaching staffs of the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears, he now serves as the current special teams assistant — a role he received under coach Eli Drinkwitz in 2023.
In the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame's Class of 2025, Olivio is the lone Tiger to be inducted. Fellow inductions included former Kansas City Royal Johnny Damon and St. Louis Cardinal Matt Adams.
Today's Schedule
- Men's golf: Day 2 of the National Invitational Tournament in Tucson, Ariz.
Mizzou Results
- Missouri men's golf finished +10 and No. 14 in the National Invitational Tournament on Day 1.
