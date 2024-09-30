Mizzou Opens as Underdogs Against Texas A&M
The No. 9 Missouri Tigers will seemingly be playing as underdogs against No. 25 Texas A&M Saturday.
On the opening lines at DraftKings for the Week 6 matchup, Texas A&M is favored by 1.5 points. The spread for the game is set at 49.5 points.
The matchup in College Station, Texas will be the only matchup between two ranked teams in the SEC for the week.
Though Missouri (4-0) is ranked 16 spots higher than Texas A&M (3-1), the home-field advantage for the Aggies will undoubtedly play a big part at the 102,773-capacity Kyle Field.
This will mark the Tigers' first trip to Kyle Field since 2014, when Missouri won 34-27. Missouri is 4-5 overall at Kyle Field, winning games in 2002, 2010, 2011 and 2014.
The second game of Missouri's SEC schedule will also mark the first game on the road for the Tigers. In 2023, Missouri compiled a 3-1 record away from home, with its only loss coming to Georgia.
Missouri will be coming off a bye week in Week 5, after a close 30-27 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 4. The Tigers were 20-point favorites over Vanderbilt, but a competitive game from the Commodores brought the game into double overtime.
Meanwhile, Texas A&M will return home to Kyle Field after a 21-17 victory over Arkansas in the final Southwest Classic.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
SEC Network Pregame Show to Be in College Station for Mizzou, Texas A&M Matchup
Accountability, Third Downs Focus for Mizzou, Eli Drinkwitz During Bye Week
Mizzou's Eli Drinkwitz Silences Early-Season Doubts on Brady Cook