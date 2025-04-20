Mizzou Players Primed for the Biggest Leaps Next Season - The Extra Point
Watch the video below as MissouriOnSI reporter Killian Wright breaks down which Missouri Tigers' have the biggest opportunity for bigger roles next season.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
The Missouri Tigers' have rostered 13 players with the deadline to enter the portal closing on April 22. The rotation as it stands places heavy faith in young returners to take over the roles filled by graduated seniors from the previous season
Three of those Tigers with the biggest opportunites for a role increase are Anthony Robinson, Trent Burns and Annor Boateng. All three are projected to get a large minute increase – or in the case of Burns, make his debut – along with big usage increases.
Robinson will have the chance to take the leap from role player to star, fully claiming the lead guard role for himself. Burns and Boateng can leap from non-factors to regular rotational contributors, with Burns taking minutes at the center spot, while Boateng slides into minutes both as an off-guard and wing.
All three have potential through the roof, and Dennis Gates has carved a path for them to realize it. The trio's improvement will have a strong tie to Missouri's overall success, as they largely make up what seems to be the core for next year's team.