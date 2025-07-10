Mizzou Women's Basketball Picks up Commitment for Class of 2026
Missouri women's basketball has earned the commitment of class of 2026 forward Ellie Muller, per her social media.
She originally picked up an offer from the Tigers on May 27, and chose Missouri over programs like Kansas, Creighton, Minnesota and Iowa.
Muller is the No. 5 ranked player in the state of Iowa, and the No. 1 ranked forward, per Prepgirlshoops.
Muller stands at 6-foot-3, and plays for Dowling Catholic High School and All Iowa Attack– two of Caitlin Clark's previous teams. With her teams, Muller anchored the defenses, proving to be an elite shot-blocker and rim protector. Through her three seasons with Dowling Catholic, she's already broke the programs all-time rebounding record.
Muller's shot-blocking translates to other sports as well, as she competes on her school's volleyball team, racking up blocks at the net.
Muller's addition comes just over a week after Harper added fellow 6-foot-3 forward Cecilie Brandimore – putting a clear emphasis on adding height.
Muller's sister, Katie, also joined her in their visit to Missouri. Katie plays for both of the same programs as Ellie, and is currently part of the class of 2027.