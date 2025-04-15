Mizzou Women's Basketball Earns Commitment from Illinois State Guard
Missouri women's basketball has earned the commitment of former Illinois State guard Shannon Dowell, per her social media.
Dowell broke out in her sophomore season, averaging 17.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from the 3-point line.
The former Redbird ended her season strong, scoring at least 28 points in four of her last five matchups, including a 37 point explosion against Troy.
The 5-foot-10 off-guard will join a strong – albeit shorthanded – wing rotation consisting of Grace Slaughter and Abbey Schreacke.
The Tigers' roster now has nine players for the upcoming season.
Dowell marks the third transfer addition Kellie Harper has brought to the program, joining former Kentucky guard Saniah Tyler, and former Cleveland State forward Jordan Reisma.
Dowell is related to Missouri football commit Jason Dowell, the No. 27 nationally ranked defensive tackle according to Rivals.com.
