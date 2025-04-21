Mizzou Women's Basketball Guard Enters Transfer Portal
Missouri women's basketball guard Nyah Wilson has entered the transfer portal, per Talia Goodman of On3sports.
Wilson will be seeking a fifth year of eligibility through the transfer portal, taking her talents elsewhere to presumably finish her career.
The past season was Wilson's only season with Missouri, playing in 32 games and starting 16 of those. In 18.2 minutes per game, she averaged 4.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.
Missouri's guard rotation has bulked up over the offseason, adding transfers Saniah Tyler, Shannon Dowell, Sydney Mains and Jordana Reisma, along with Nikki Kerstein joining the team as an incoming freshman.
As new head coach Kellie Harper starts to build out what her roster looks like, many faces of the former Robin Pingeton teams depart from Missouri. Wilson marks the seventh Missouri Tiger to enter the transfer portal.
