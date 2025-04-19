Mizzou Central

Mizzou Women's Basketball Earns Transfer Commit from Freshman Guard

The pickup marks the fourth transfer addition of the offseason.

Killian Wright

Mar 5, 2023; Greenville, SC, USA; Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper calls to her team in the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-Imagn Images / David Yeazell-Imagn Images
Missouri Tigers women's basketball earned the commitment from Florida Atlantic University freshman Sydney Mains on Saturday morning, per her social media.

Mains stands a 5-foot-10 and averaged 2.0 points and 1.7 rebounds per game in three appearances last season. The most notable link from Mains to Missouri is that current Missouri Assistant Jennifer Sullivan was her head coach at FAU in 2024-2025.

Before her collegiate career, Mains led Knoxville Catholic High School to two State Championships, earning the game's finals MVP in both victories. Mains was also a finalist for Tennessee Miss Basketball in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Her addition to the program now brings the Tigers' roster to 10 players, filling out the rotation as the offseason moves along.

