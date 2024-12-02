Missouri Flips 2025 4-Star Wide Receiver from Pittsburgh
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers continue to roll on the recruiting trail this week, adding yet another commitment to the 2025 class. The Tigers now hold 18 commitments and currently have the 19th ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports.
Hayes Fawcett of On3 was the first to break the news on social media.
Hailing from Olney, Maryland, the 5-foot-10, 175 lb. wideout is a speedy target with the ability to work in the open field and make defenders miss with ease. What he lacks in size, he makes up for in precision and quickness in his route running.
The talented wideout had been committed to Pittsburgh since June of this year, but received an offer from Missouri and took a visit to Columbia in late November. He was in town for the Tigers' win over Arkansas. He chooses Missouri over the likes of not only Pittsburgh, but schools like Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Indiana and more.
Drinkwitz and his staff are building yet another strong recruiting class for this cycle, and are still in play for some of the class' top recruits. Players like 4-Stars Tobi Haastrup and 4-Star Javion Hilson are still on the board and the Tigers are pushing hard to land commitments to secure another top-20 class.
The early signing period for football opens on December 4th.