Missouri's Preparation for Murray State Ahead of Season Opener — The Extra Point
The Missouri Tigers are only a few days away from its 2024 season opener against Murray State, and the long preparation they've made throughout the long offseason months will finally be displayed.
Head coach Eli Drinkwitz has considered Murray State to potentially be the toughest challenge he's head since joining the program for a season opener, thanks in large part to a fresh coaching staff and group of players. It hasn't been easy to prepare for with such little basis to go off, but the Tigers should be ready for anything.
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Chase Gemes breaks down Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz's preparation for its upcoming season opener against Murray State.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
As the No. 10 team in ESPN's preseason poll, the expectation is for Missouri to leave Faurot Field with a significant win over Murray State. On Thursday, that will be put to the test.
