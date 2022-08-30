Blake Baker Says Missouri DB Martez Manuel Does "Phenomenal Job" Leading the Defense

Blake Baker is entering his first season as the defensive coordinator for the Missouri Tigers. He is tasked with repairing a Tiger defense that allowed 439.8 yards per game and finished 104th nationally. The Tigers must show signs of progress in Year 3 under Eliah Drinkwitz, which begins with substantial improvement on defense.

Baker knows he can rely on senior defensive back Martez Manuel to be the leader of his defense.

Baker moved Manuel from safety to nickel (STAR) at the beginning of spring. Manuel will have an expanded role in his new position.

Baker spoke highly of Manuel's leadership and adaptability to the nickel position.

"He’s played a lot of football. He understands the game," Baker said. "He’s a leader man. He really does a phenomenal job out there leading the defense. That (nickel) position gets us set, so he does a great job, kind of everything running through him. He’s what you want in that position. He’s fast enough to cover slots. He’s physical enough to play in the box. He’s a really really good blizter. I know he did a bunch of that last year. He fits the bill, and I’m really happy with where he's at right now."

The nickel is the most important position in Baker’s defense. Manuel will be asked to contribute in all three phases of the defense. Without Manuel’s presence at nickel, the ceiling of this Tiger defense may drop considerably.

Manuel led the team with 60 solo tackles a season ago. He also recorded eight tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, three pass breakups, and an interception.

“He reminds me skillset-wise of like a Kenny Vaccaro who played at Texas and went on for the (New Orleans) Saints and the (Tennessee) Titans. Kind of that hybrid guy that can do it all,” Baker continued.

If the Tigers field a respectable defensive product, Manuel will be a primary reason why.

Manuel will begin his senior campaign on Sept. 3rd versus Louisiana Tech.

