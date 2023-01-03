Mizzou DL Trajan Jeffcoat Returning For 2023

Missouri got another key defender back for next season in defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat

The Missouri Tigers had one of the SEC's best defenses in 2022, and now, another member of that defense is set to return to Columbia.

On Tuesday, defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat announced his return for the 2023 season, making him the fourth critical piece of the defense to head back to Mizzou.

The Tigers will also be returning the likes of other top defenders that had NFL projections, such as defensive lineman Darius Robinson, defensive back Jaylon Carlies, and cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine.

The Tigers have lost some key offensive players to the portal, however, with top wideouts Tauskie Dove and Dominic Lovett leaving the program.

Jeffcoat finished the 2022 season with 21 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and one sack in 13 games.

In his four-year career in Columbia, Jeffcoat has accumulated 84 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks to his name in 40 games.

Last season the Tigers' defense was one of the best in the SEC, finishing fourth in the conference in total defense and third in rush defense. They also gave up just over 25 points per game on the season.

