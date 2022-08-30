Skip to main content
'Experience This W': Mizzou LB Chad Bailey Hyped & Ready for LA Tech

Bailey seems to have little doubt about what Thursday's result will bring for the Tigers.

© Denny Medley, USA TODAY

The Missouri Tigers open up their 2022 season Thursday, as Mizzou will welcome the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs to Memorial Stadium. 

Tigers linebacker Chad Bailey is set to enter his senior season as one of the leaders of the defense. And before Thursday's game, he's already predicting a 1-0 start and a "great start to a good season" for the home fans.

"All the fans coming out," Bailey said Sunday on what he's looking forward to. "It's the first game, so I want everybody to be there, experience this W. Great start to a good season." 

In a Conference USA that boasted some underrated programs last season, Louisiana Tech was fourth in passing yards per game (262.6). It's been nearly eight months since Bailey and the Tigers have played, and he admitted that getting used to the speed of the game will be an early challenge.

"Just getting used to the tempo again," he said. "We know their offensive coordinator and head coach likes to run tempo offense, so we gotta be ready for the tempo coming up on Thursday."

The 2022 college football season officially began this weekend with FBS games taking place across the country on Saturday. Mizzou has a bit of an earlier start than most of the SEC, meaning shorter preparation time. 

But Bailey isn't concerned about the team's readiness entering a game they've been waiting months for.

"We prepare for practice just like how the game is," he said. "Practice turns into game-day reality. We prepare for it in practice, so I think we gonna be ready for it once the game comes around, first drive."

Last season, Bailey was the team's fourth-leading tackler (55) while adding one sack and a team-high two fumble recoveries. He's on track to top these numbers this year with new defensive coordinator Blake Baker. 

