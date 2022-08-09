Missouri to Compete in 2023 College Baseball Showdown

The Tigers will head to Arlington for an early season tournament

The 2023 college baseball season will be kicked off by the third annual edition of the State Farm College Baseball Showdown, one of the premiere events on the amateur baseball calendar, and the Missouri Tigers will have been selected to participate.

Thousands of fans and dozens of major league scouts will travel to Globe Life Stadium in Arlington, TX to watch six of college baseball’s best teams put on a show to start the spring.

Globe Life Stadium is the home of the MLB’s Texas Rangers, and the College Baseball Showdown will be an invaluable opportunity for the Tigers squad to experience the feel of a real big-league event. Joining Mizzou in the showcase will be Texas, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, and TCU.

The Tigers will play three games throughout the three-day event, taking on Texas, TCU, and Oklahoma State. These matchups should provide a challenging slate of games to start the season.

All three of Missouri’s Showdown opponents finished in the top 25 last season, with Texas finishing highest at eighth. TCU came in at 23rd, but this will be a home game for the Horned Frogs, whose campus is 20 minutes down the road from Globe Life Stadium.

While Oklahoma State finished lower than the Longhorns (17th), they may be the team that the Tigers look forward to facing most. It’s been ten years since Mizzou last played Oklahoma State, but it will be the 228th meeting all-time between the two former Big 12 rivals.

The College Baseball Showdown will be a fantastic test for this up-and-coming Tigers ball club. After having five players selected in July’s MLB Draft, Mizzou will be eager to show they’re ready for more in 2023.

