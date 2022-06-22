Abilene Christian Defensive Players To Watch vs. Mizzou in Week 3

The Wildcat’s defense may look unthreatening as a whole, but there are hidden weapons all over the place

Looking ahead to the Missouri Tigers Week 3 matchup, they are looking at a favorable matchup against the Wildcats of Abilene Christian, but hopefully not looking past them.

The Wildcats finished 6th in the ASUN- WAC conference in 2021, letting up on average 25.45 points per game to their competition. Missouri’s offense is going to be far more ready and dangerous than some of the opponents the Wildcats faced last season, so it is up to their returning stars on defense to step up and keep the contest close.

Here’s a look at a few of the individuals on defense that are returning for the Wildcats:

DL Jordan Paup

Paup is a redshirt freshman transfer from Nebraska where he was a two time Academic All- Big Ten. Paup was sort of an anchor for the Wildcat’s last season where he recorded 27 tackles (11 unassisted), 4 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery. Paup’s ability to lead by example off the field as well will hopefully motivate his guys on the defensive side and get them fired up for a worthy opponent.

LB Tory Hargrove

Hargrove is a 5-11, 210lb linebacker who is currently a redshirt junior for the Wildcats. In 2020, Hargrove showed some flashes as a weapon for the team, recording 24 tackles(10 unassisted) and 1 tackle for loss. Hargrove is speedy with good field vision and is sure to give the Tigers some trouble.

DB Elijah Moffett

Moffett is a redshirt freshman who has not played in a game for the Wildcats, but his size at 6’2”, 200lbs makes him a sizable threat for any offense and the Wildcats are expecting big things out of the young Texas native.

