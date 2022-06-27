Missouri Week 4 Opponent Preview: Auburn

Missouri hits the road again to travel to face the "other" Tigers of the SEC

Tigers, and Tigers and Tigers, oh my! Depending on the week, the SEC could have a pair of Tigers battling it out for 60 minutes on Saturday. In Week 4, Missouri gets just that.

The Tigers of the SEC East travel eastbound to Alabama to face Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Missouri will be coming off one of its "tune-up" games against Abilene Christian, meaning the core staff should be well-rested and ready for action.

Much like Mizzou, Auburn is at a crossroads in its program's history. One year after firing Gus Malzahn, boosters contemplated firing Bryan Harsin after minimal success down the stretch. Things haven't necessarily improved on The Plains since multiple players elected to enter the transfer portal while little joined the roster in return.

Missouri's expectations are nowhere near the level of Auburn, but after a frustrating 2021 with Eli Drinkwitz, the Tigers need to make progress in 2022.

MizzouSportsTalk.com has already previewed the Tigers' series with Louisiana Tech, Kansas State and Abilene Christian. Follow along as we continue to provide an in-depth look at every opponent on Missouri's schedule

Auburn Tigers

2021 Record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC)

Offensive schemes: Multiple

Defensive schemes: Multiple, predominantly 4-2-5

Head Coach: Bryan Harsin (6-7)

Harsin is entering his second season with Auburn

Returning starters on offense: 8

The good news for Auburn is it'll be a veteran roster this fall. The bad news is that might not be the best plan for Harsin after the struggles from 2021. The Tigers return four starters on the offensive line, as well as standout running back Tank Bigsby and super senior tight end John Samuel Shenker.

Replacing Bo Nix's presence under center is essential. After failing to build a connection with then-offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, Nix transferred to Oregon where he'd reunite with former Auburn coordinator Kenny Dillingham. The hope is that either TJ Finley or Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada can contribute right away, thus keeping the Tigers competitive.

It should be an even playing field with new offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau taking over for Bobo in Year 2.

Projected offensive starters: 7

QB TJ Finley OR Zach Calzada

RB Tank Bigsby*

WR (Z) Malcolm Johnson Jr.

WR (X) Shedrick Jackson*

WR (H) Ja’Varrius Johnson

TE John Samuel Shenker*

LT Kilian Zierer

LG Brandon Council*

OC Nick Brahms*

RG Keiondre Jones*

RT Austin Troxell*

* denotes returning starter

Returning starters on defense: 5

Auburn finished eighth among SEC teams in total defense with coordinator Derek Mason calling the shots. One season was enough for Harsin and Mason to mutually part ways after falling out of the top 50 in total defense among all FBS programs.

The Tigers are returning both of their top pass rushers in Colby Wooden and Derick Hall. Senior linebacker Owen Pappoe should take over as the field general for Zakoby McClain. The same could be said for Nehemiah Pritchett, who is set to be the new top cornerback following the departure of Roger McCreary.

The secondary will be Auburn's biggest question mark. Four of its five starters are being replaced, including both safeties and the team's big nickel.

Projected defensive starters:

EDGE Derick Hall*

DT Marcus Harris*

NG Jayson Jones

DE Colby Wooden*

MLB Owen Pappoe*

WLB Wesley Steiner

CB Nehemiah Pritchett*

CB Jaylin Simpson

NB Donovan Kaufman

S Cayden Bridges

S Zion Puckett

* denotes returning starter

