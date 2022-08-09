Mizzou's Tauskie Dove Makes Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

Missouri’s Tauskie Dove is recognized as one of the nation’s top offensive players.

Being recognized as one of the nation’s top offensive players is fantastic. Being recognized as one that does the right thing on and off the gridiron is even better.

Missouri Tigers standout Tauskie Dove has been placed on the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List for his achievements as a true student athlete. He’s Coming off a junior season that saw him average 15.2 yards per reception, which led the Tigers.

Overall, the 2021 season saw Dove accumulate 38 receptions for 576 yards. He’s the primary receiver for the Tigers heading into the 2022 college football season.

The semifinalists for the award will be announced Nov. 17, the finalists Dec. 13, and the winner will be awarded the trophy on Jan. 11.

Dove is one of several standout players from 2021 to be nominated for the award watch list including Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson, Utah State quarterback Logan Bonner, California Berkley wide receiver J.Michael Sturdivant, Illinois wide receiver Casey Washington, Arkansas running back Dominique Johnson, and many more.

Per the release, The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity.

Nominees must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or currently playing at Texas DI four-year college.

