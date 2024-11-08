Recruiting Rundown: 3-Star Prospect Decommits from Tigers
The Missouri Tigers had a mostly quiet week on the recruiting trail, not landing any commitments, but continuing to schedule visits and extend offers.
4-star quarterback and Tiger commit Matt Zollers is set to be back in Columbia for Missouri's home game against rival Oklahoma. The No. 1 overall player in the state of Pennsylvania recently took a trip to Penn State for their matchup with Ohio State, but told Chad Simmons of On3, "My commitment to Missouri is strong because of my relationship with all the coaches there."
A trio of 2026 targets announced they will also be in Columbia for the Tigers' home game this weekend: Linebacker Mason Marden and wide receivers Kenyon Alston and Owen Cabell.
Marden, who stands at 6-foot-3, 215 lbs., is a local prospect from Saint Louis who holds three other division one offers from Kansas, Kentucky and Miami (Ohio)
Alston is a tall, slender wideout, standing at 6-foot-2, 172 lbs. He is from Orlando, Florida and is ranked as the 79th wide receiver in the nation. He holds offers from over 20 division one programs.
Cabell is a 3-Star prospect out of Nashville, Tennessee with a similar build to that of Alston. He is 6-foot-3, 195 lbs., and is the 20th ranked player in the state of Tennessee. He holds offers from the likes of Georgia, Tennessee and Illinois.
2027 wide receiver Chance McPike, Jr. also announced that he will be in town for a visit this weekend. At 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. as just a sophomore, McPike has excellent size and will likely get even bigger ahead of his senior season. This will be his second visit to Columbia.
According to Sean Williams of 247Sports, 2025 3-Star safety and current Nebraska commit Jeremiah Jones will also be in Columbia for the Oklahoma game. Jones committed to the Cornhuskers in July, but has already taken one visit to Missouri this fall.
2025 3-Star defensive lineman Joshua Lewis of Dutchtown High School in Geisman, Louisiana officially announced that he is no longer committed to Missouri this week with a post on social media.
The 6-foot-4, 245 lb. defender said in his post on X, "Due to unfortunate circumstances I am not longer committed to the University of Missouri. Recruitment is back open."
Although losing a player like Lewis is a hit to the 2025 class, the future is continuing to look strong as the Tigers extended offers to two prospects. 2026 wideout Kenny Darby and 2027 linebacker Antwoine Higgins.
Darby is a speedy wide receiver, standing at just 6-foot, 170 lbs. who also competes in track and field. Hailing from Bossier City, Louisiana, Darby is the 17th ranked player in the state.
Higgins is one of the top prospects of the 2027 class and is currently ranked as No. 2 player in the state of Ohio. At 6-foot-3, 215 lbs., Higgins already has the size of a division one linebacker as just a sophomore. He holds over 15 division one offers.
Prospects Visiting this Weekend
2025 QB Matt Zollers, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Royersford, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/04/2024)
2025 WR Jacob Washington, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Marrero, Louisiana (Michigan Commit)
2026 WR Owen Cabell, 6-foot-3, 195 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee
2026 WR Kenyon Alston, 6-foot-2, 172 lbs. - Orlando, Florida
2026 LB Mason Marden, 6-foot-3, 215 lbs. - Saint Louis, Missouri
2027 WR Chance McPike, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Saint Louis, Missouri
2025 Football Commits
- ATH Charles Bass, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs. - East Saint Louis, Missouri (Committed 07/10/2024)
- ATH Jamarion Morrow, 5-foot-9, 180 lbs. - Memphis, Tennessee (Committed 06/14/2024)
- CB Mark Manfred, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 06/23/2024)
- DL Jason Dowell, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois (Committed 04/19/2024)
- DL Joshua Lewis, 6-foot-4, 245 lbs. - Geismar, Louisiana (Committed 04/22/2024)
- EDGE Daeden Hopkins, 6-foot-6, 210 lbs. - Hermann, Missouri (Committed 04/30/2024)
- LB Dante McClellan, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Canton, Ohio (Committed 04/22/2024)
- LB Jason King, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Saint Louis, Missouri (Committed 04/27/2024)
- OL Lamont Rogers, 6-foot-6, 311 lbs. - Mesquite, Texas (Committed 07/06/2024)
- OL Jack Lange, 6-foot-8, 290 lbs. - Eureka, Missouri (Committed 04/24/2024)
- OL Henry Fenuku, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Fort Worth, Texas (Committed 06/10/2024)
- OL Keiton Jones, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. - Coffeyville, Kansas (Committed 07/07/2024)
- QB Matt Zollers, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Royersford, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/04/2024)
- TE Dakotah Terrell, 6-foot-7, 215 lbs. - Pocola, Oklahoma (Committed 09/30/2024)
- WR Donovan Olugbode, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Committed 07/05/2024)
- WR Shaun Terry, 5-foot-10, 170 lbs. - Ironton, Ohio (Committed 06/20/2024)