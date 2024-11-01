Recruiting Rundown: Missouri Hoops Lands 2025 Commitment
Despite a tough loss in Tuscaloosa this past weekend, Missouri football stayed active on the recruiting trail, extending an offer to 2028 wide receiver Baron Marshall. He is the younger brother of Tigers defensive lineman Jalen Marshall.
Missouri also extended an offer to 2027 5-Star prospect Maxwell Hiller. Standing at 6-foot-5, 295 lbs. as just a sophomore, Hiller already possesses elite size for playing on the offensive line. He holds offers from over ten division one programs already.
According to Sean Williams of 247Sports, Eli Drinkwitz and company also scheduled a recruiting visit with 2025 3-Star wideout Jamar Browder who has been committed to North Carolina State since June. He is expected to be in town November 9th as well as 2025 tight end Jeremiah Jones and 2025 running back Brendon Haygood.
Missouri men's basketball was also active this week, picking up a commitment from class of 2025 power forward Nicholas Randall. Randall is a 3-star prospect, who currently suits up for not only one of the premier prep schools in the nation in Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona, but also for a top tier AAU program: Bradley Beal Elite.
2025 Football Commits
- ATH Charles Bass, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs. - East Saint Louis, Missouri (Committed 07/10/2024)
- ATH Jamarion Morrow, 5-foot-9, 180 lbs. - Memphis, Tennessee (Committed 06/14/2024)
- CB Mark Manfred, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 06/23/2024)
- DL Jason Dowell, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois (Committed 04/19/2024)
- DL Joshua Lewis, 6-foot-4, 245 lbs. - Geismar, Louisiana (Committed 04/22/2024)
- EDGE Daeden Hopkins, 6-foot-6, 210 lbs. - Hermann, Missouri (Committed 04/30/2024)
- LB Dante McClellan, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Canton, Ohio (Committed 04/22/2024)
- LB Jason King, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Saint Louis, Missouri (Committed 04/27/2024)
- OL Lamont Rogers, 6-foot-6, 311 lbs. - Mesquite, Texas (Committed 07/06/2024)
- OL Jack Lange, 6-foot-8, 290 lbs. - Eureka, Missouri (Committed 04/24/2024)
- OL Henry Fenuku, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Fort Worth, Texas (Committed 06/10/2024)
- OL Keiton Jones, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. - Coffeyville, Kansas (Committed 07/07/2024)
- QB Matt Zollers, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Royersford, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/04/2024)
- TE Dakotah Terrell, 6-foot-7, 215 lbs. - Pocola, Oklahoma (Committed 09/30/2024)
- WR Donovan Olugbode, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Committed 07/05/2024)
- WR Shaun Terry, 5-foot-10, 170 lbs. - Ironton, Ohio (Committed 06/20/2024)
2025 Football Targets
- ATH Cashus Shivers, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Detroit, Michigan
- ATH Landon Pace, 6-foot-3, 215 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri
- DL Willie Fletcher, 6-foot-3, 225 lbs. - Detroit, Michigan
- EDGE Tobi Haastrup, 6-foot-4, 230 lbs. - Houston, Texas
- LB Chase Pearsall, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Lees Summit, Missouri
- LB Christian Pierce, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Oak Lawn, Illinois
- S Jay'len Mosley, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Jackson, Tennessee
- TE Trent Oiler, 6-foot-5, 225 lbs. - Brookfield, Wisconsin
- WR Caden Butler, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Temecula, California
2026 Football Targets
- ATH Ian Premer, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Great Bend, Kansas
- Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 225 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois
- CB Bralan Womack, 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - Flowood, Mississippi
- CB Elbert Hill, 5-foot-10, 170 lbs. - Akron, Ohio
- CB Caden Harris, 6-foot, 160 lbs. - Brownsville, Tennessee
- CB Henry Perrymond, 5-foot-11, 167 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio
- CB Chaston Smith, 6-foot-1, 151 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee
- CB Justin Hopkins, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee
- DL McHale Blade, 6-foot-4, 230 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois
- DL Jamarcus Whyce, 6-foot-1, 265 lbs. - Dayton, Ohio
- DL Carter Luckie, 6-foot-5, 265 lbs. - Norcross, Georgia
- EDGE Titan Davis, 6-foot-5, 238 lbs. - Saint Louis, Missouri
- EDGE Hunter Higgins, 6-foot-5, 240 lbs. - Wichita, Kansas
- EDGE Jacob Alexander, 6-foot-4, 240 lbs. - Frankfort, Illinois
- EDGE Landon Bland, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Carthage, Missouri
- LB Cincere Johnson, 6-foot-3, 225 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio
- LB Storm Miller, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Strongsville, Ohio
- OL Darius Gray, 6-foot-2, 277 lbs. - Richmond, Virginia
- OL Maxwell Robinson, 6-foot-4, 270 lbs. - Derby, Kansas
- OL Sam Greer, 6-foot-6, 310 lbs. - Akron, Ohio
- OL Will Conroy, 6-foot-3, 275 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio
- OL Gabriel OSensa, 6-foot-7, 300 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee
- OL Adam Guthrie, 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - Washington Court House, Ohio
- OL Katrell Webb, 6-foot-2, 230 lbs. - Suwanee, Georgia
- OL Casey Thomann, 6-foot-7, 302 lbs. - Oiney, Illinois
- RB Shahn Alston, 5-foot-9, 205 lbs. - Painesville, Ohio
- S Cortex Redding, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia
- S Jordan Smith, 6-foot-1, 185 lbs. - Warner Robins, Georgia
- S Kaden Gebhardt, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Lewis Center, Ohio
- S Craig Tutt, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- TE Isaac JEnsen, 6-foot-6, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska
- TE Lincoln Keyes, 6-foot-6, 220 lbs. - Saline, Michigan
- TE Evan Jacobson, 6-foot-7, 220 lbs. - Waukee, Iowa
- TE JC Anderson, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs. - Mt. Zion, Illinois
- WR Mason James, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Norman, Oklahoma
- Zachary Washington, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Wheaton, Illinois
- Tre'von McGory, 6-foot, 170 lbs. - Germantown, Tennessee
- Javonte Smith, 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Jackson, Tennessee