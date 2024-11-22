Recruiting Rundown: Tigers Active Across the Board in Early Signing Period
Missouri wrestling, currently ranked ninth in the nation and 1-1 on the season through the first two matches, officially signed eight members of its 2025 recruiting class in the early signing period.
Head coach Brian Smith, in his 27th year with the Tigers, has once again compiled a strong recruiting class, ranking 4th in the nation, according to FloWrestling.
2025 Missouri Wrestling Signees
Dominic Bambinelli - Hoschton, Georgia
Hank Benter - Columbia, Missouri
David Gleason - Kansas City, Missouri
Danny Heiser - Oregon, Wisconsin
Seth Mendoza - Mokena, Illinois
Kollin Rath - Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania
Sampson Stillwell - Centerview, Missouri
Peyton Westpfahl - Liberty, Missouri
Tigers baseball was also very active in the early signing period, inking nine talents from the 2025 class and locking in what looks to be a promising class for Missouri. Head coach Kerrick Jackson enters his second season looking to bounce back after a tough 2024 where the team finished 23-32 and 9-21 in the SEC.
Take a look at the newest members of the team.
2025 Missouri Baseball Signees
1. RHP Cooper Pumphrey, 6-foot-6, 215 lbs. - Ozark, Missouri
2. RHP Luke Sullivan, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Manchester, Missouri
3. RHP Brady Rosenkranz, 6-foot-7, 227 lbs. - Linolnshire, Illinois
4. RHP JD Dohrman, 5-foot-11, 175 lbs. - Wilwood, Missouri
5. OF Leo Humbert, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Saint Charles, Missouri
6. RHP Camden Lohman, 6-foot-4, 185 lbs. -O'Fallon, Missouri
7. RHP Connor Jones, 6-foot-2, 175 bs. - Spring, Texas
8. INF Blaize Ward, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Maumelle, Arkansas
9. LHP Todd Feurtado, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Queens, New York
Missouri track and field also got involved, signing three talented athletes from the 2025 class.
Take a look at each of the signees.
2025 Missouri Track and Field Signees
Ethan Zuber - Ankeny, Iowa
Kobi Walker - Brisbane, Australia
Sofia Wydra - Hoffman Estates, Illinois
Missouri was mostly quiet this week on the football front, but Eli Drinkwitz and his staff are continuing to push for 4-Star and current Nebraska commit Jeremiah Jones. He is rated as the No. 4 player in the state of Kentucky, and has been committed to the Cornhuskers since July. Jones recently took a visit to Columbia in early November though, and told 247Sports, "Going up [to Columbia] and taking that visit definitely opened my eyes."
2025 Football Commits
- ATH Charles Bass, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs. - East Saint Louis, Missouri (Committed 07/10/2024)
- ATH Jamarion Morrow, 5-foot-9, 180 lbs. - Memphis, Tennessee (Committed 06/14/2024)
- CB Mark Manfred, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 06/23/2024)
- DL Jason Dowell, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois (Committed 04/19/2024)
- DL Joshua Lewis, 6-foot-4, 245 lbs. - Geismar, Louisiana (Committed 04/22/2024)
- EDGE Daeden Hopkins, 6-foot-6, 210 lbs. - Hermann, Missouri (Committed 04/30/2024)
- LB Dante McClellan, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Canton, Ohio (Committed 04/22/2024)
- LB Jason King, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Saint Louis, Missouri (Committed 04/27/2024)
- OL Lamont Rogers, 6-foot-6, 311 lbs. - Mesquite, Texas (Committed 07/06/2024)
- OL Jack Lange, 6-foot-8, 290 lbs. - Eureka, Missouri (Committed 04/24/2024)
- OL Henry Fenuku, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Fort Worth, Texas (Committed 06/10/2024)
- OL Keiton Jones, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. - Coffeyville, Kansas (Committed 07/07/2024)
- QB Matt Zollers, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Royersford, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/04/2024)
- TE Dakotah Terrell, 6-foot-7, 215 lbs. - Pocola, Oklahoma (Committed 09/30/2024)
- WR Donovan Olugbode, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Committed 07/05/2024)
- WR Shaun Terry, 5-foot-10, 170 lbs. - Ironton, Ohio (Committed 06/20/2024)
The Tigers football recruiting tracker can be found here.
2025 Basketball Commits
- PG Aaron Rowe, 6-foot, 155 lbs. - Columbia, Missouri (Signed 11/13/2024)
- PF Nicholas Randall, 6-foot-7, 225 lbs. - Chandler, Arizona (Signed 11/13/2024)
The Tigers men's hoops recruiting tracker can be found here.