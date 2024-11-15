Recruiting Rundown: Tigers Hoops Active in Early Signing Period
Dennis Gates and the Missouri Tigers signed the first two member of the 2025 recruiting class this week, locking in two talented prospects that will be immediate impact players upon arrival in Columbia.
Point guard Aaron Rowe, a local prospect from Columbia, is the sixth ranked player in the state of Missouri, and the No. 16 ranked player at his position in the nation.
Gates spoke on the signing at his Wednesday press conference this week, saying, "Aaron Rowe as a young man, I truly believe, is electric between the lines. He does a tremendous job pushing the pace (...) I'm thankful for his family for believing in us and obviously the city of [Columbia] for keeping their arms around someone that's from your city."
The Tigers also signed 4-Star power forward Nicholas Randall, locking in the second member of the 2025 class. Randall, who stands 6-foot-7, 225 lb., has the ability to not only play along the perimeter, but dominate inside.
Gates spoke on Randall as well, saying, "Nicholas is a player that we've built a strong relationship with since we first stepped foot on campus. He is the perfect fit in our system. His ability to shoot and pass at his size makes him a special player."
Top Tigers target Davion Hannah announced this week that he will be making his announcement on November 15th. Hannah is a 6-foot-5, 175 lb. guard from the Link Academy in Branson, Missouri and is ranked as the No. 37 player in the nation and the seventh ranked guard.
In Tigers football news, Missouri may be closing in on 2026 4-Star defensive lineman Anthony Kennedy, Jr.
According to Mike Roach of 247Sports, the Maumelle, Arkansas product lists Missouri among his final eight schools which also includes Tennessee, Georgia, SMU, Texas, Arkansas, Miami and Texas A&M.
Several recruits were in Columbia this past weekend as the Tigers took down Oklahoma in the pair's first meeting in over a decade.
Class of 2025 4-Star linebacker Dante McClellan shared via social media that he was in attendance for Missouri's victory. He is the No. 14 player in the state of Ohio and the No. 51 linebacker in the nation.
2026 linebacker JJ Bush from Theodore, Alabama shared his reaction on social media.
Fellow 2026 prospect Jawell Rodgers from Memphis, Tennessee was also in attendance for last Saturday's massive victory.
Kenyon Alston, another member of the 2026 class, was in Columbia as well last weekend. Like his fellow prospects, Alston also took to social media to share his reaction.
Jack Utz, yet another member of the 2026 recruiting class that was in attendance for the Oklahoma game, also shared his reaction on social media, saying in his post, "I had a great time being back in [Columbia] Big thanks to [Missouri] for having me out."
The Tigers also looked even further into the future, welcoming 2027 prospect Caleb Green from Lee's Summit, Missouri for a visit. Green holds just one other division one offer currently, but could be a riser in the class.
4-Star offensive lineman Sam Greer, who was one of many 2026 prospects in Columbia last weekend, told 247Sports' Sean Williams, "I'm at the top of [Missouri's] board and [Missouri] is at the top of mine."
2025 Football Commits
- ATH Charles Bass, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs. - East Saint Louis, Missouri (Committed 07/10/2024)
- ATH Jamarion Morrow, 5-foot-9, 180 lbs. - Memphis, Tennessee (Committed 06/14/2024)
- CB Mark Manfred, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 06/23/2024)
- DL Jason Dowell, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois (Committed 04/19/2024)
- DL Joshua Lewis, 6-foot-4, 245 lbs. - Geismar, Louisiana (Committed 04/22/2024)
- EDGE Daeden Hopkins, 6-foot-6, 210 lbs. - Hermann, Missouri (Committed 04/30/2024)
- LB Dante McClellan, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Canton, Ohio (Committed 04/22/2024)
- LB Jason King, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Saint Louis, Missouri (Committed 04/27/2024)
- OL Lamont Rogers, 6-foot-6, 311 lbs. - Mesquite, Texas (Committed 07/06/2024)
- OL Jack Lange, 6-foot-8, 290 lbs. - Eureka, Missouri (Committed 04/24/2024)
- OL Henry Fenuku, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Fort Worth, Texas (Committed 06/10/2024)
- OL Keiton Jones, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. - Coffeyville, Kansas (Committed 07/07/2024)
- QB Matt Zollers, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Royersford, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/04/2024)
- TE Dakotah Terrell, 6-foot-7, 215 lbs. - Pocola, Oklahoma (Committed 09/30/2024)
- WR Donovan Olugbode, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Committed 07/05/2024)
- WR Shaun Terry, 5-foot-10, 170 lbs. - Ironton, Ohio (Committed 06/20/2024)
The Tigers football recruiting tracker can be found here.
2025 Basketball Commits
- PG Aaron Rowe, 6-foot, 155 lbs. - Columbia, Missouri (Signed 11/13/2024)
- PF Nicholas Randall, 6-foot-7, 225 lbs. - Chandler, Arizona (Signed 11/13/2024)
The Tigers men's hoops recruiting tracker can be found here.