Top Tigers Target Sets Commitment Date
2025 Top-40 recruit Davion Hannah is expected to announce his commitment on November 15, according to Joe Tipton of On3. He recently named the Tigers as a finalist in his list of four schools in October.
Hannah is a 6-foot-5, 175 lb. guard from the Link Academy in Branson, Missouri and is ranked as the No. 37 player in the nation and the seventh ranked guard.
He is originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but transferred to the Link Academy in June for his senior season of basketball. The Link Academy Lions wons the 2023 GEICO High School Boys Basketball National Championship, defeating several of the other premier high schools teams in the country along the way.
In his junior season at Nicolet High School in Wisconsin, Hannah averaged nearly a double-double with 18.8 points per game and 8.3 rebounds per game. He led the Knights to a 24-5 regular season record and also helped the team to an appearance in the semi-finals of the state tournament.
This week, Dennis Gates and the Missouri Tigers signed the first two members of the 2025 recruiting, locking in guard Aaron Rowe and forward Nicholas Randall.
Missouri currently holds the 36th ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to the 247Sports composite ranking.