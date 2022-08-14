Missouri Athletics Offer Students Unique Opportunity

There may be an uptick in attendance in athletic events for the Missouri Tigers this year. The university athletics department is implementing an innovative sales tactic by enlisting the help of their student body.

For the first time, students (including student-athletes) will be able to sell single game tickets for sporting events and receive a piece of the profits.

Missouri athletics states, “the effort will provide students who sign up to participate with a link to an online platform which can be shared via social media, email, or text message with prospective ticket buyers. Participating students will receive a 20% commission for any single-game tickets sold for all ticketed athletics sports, including baseball, men's and women's basketball, football, gymnastics, softball, volleyball, and wrestling.”

It's a novel strategy that could pay dividends for both the students and the overall athletic department. College students generally have access to larger audiences via social media. Additionally, because student-athletes are eligible for the program, athletes with large followings or fan bases will be able to sell game tickets to them directly.

This new strategy could entice fans to buy directly from these students to further support the Tigers overall. For Mizzou , it should put some more people in the stands which is a huge advantage, financially and competitively.

“The energy created when our venues are packed is contagious and we are always looking for ways to help our student-athletes and provide that great gameday experience at all of our home contests,” says Director of Athletics Desireé Reed-Francois.

It will be interesting to see how many students and athletes participate in the program and how much it affects ticket sales. As a college student, it’s an easy way to make some extra cash, something every student could use. They’ll get their first crack at ticket sales in the coming weeks as the Tigers kickoff their football season on Sept. 1 at home against Louisiana Tech.

