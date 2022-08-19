Way-Too-Early Mizzou vs NMSU Game Predictions

The Tigers should be in for an easy week vs the Aggies

The New Mexico State Aggies will be The Mizzou Tigers' eleventh opponent of the season and should be a welcome reprieve from a challenging SEC schedule. The Aggies were bad on offense and worse on defense in 2021, giving up nearly 500 yards per game. NMSU will have a new coach in Jerry Kill at the helm this season, but the Tigers should be able to cruise in this late-season home matchup.

The Aggies will have essentially all new faces on their offense, save for a couple of linemen with a handful of starts under their belts. The scheme will look dramatically different as well, as NMSU was almost exclusively an air raid team last year while Kill is a notoriously run-heavy coach. The Tigers should dominate up front and force a lot of long third downs, which could lead to some big plays from the Tigers’ talented secondary.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor and Publisher

The Tigers will get a much-needed break from SEC play here, and it couldn't come at a better time. Mizzou wins big.

Missouri 51, NMSU 16

Cole Thompson - Staff Writer

Knock knock? Who’s there? If you have time for a knock knock joke, you better be up by three scores, Mizzou.

Missouri 45, NMSU 10

Timm Hamm - Staff Writer

The Missouri offense should fave things figured out by now and especially with the game in Columbia, New Mexico State could have their hands full since they haven't won an actual road game in almost five years.

Mizzou 38, NMSU 13

Collier Logan - Staff Writer

Mizzou’s offense should be firing on all cylinders at this point in the season and barring any major injuries, this could be a tune-up for their bowl game if their record’s in good shape. The Aggies haven’t won a true road game since 2018 and the Tigers should take care of business in Columbia without much trouble in this one.

Mizzou 45, NMSU 10

