Priority LB Target Brayshawn Littlejohn Commits to Missouri

The Tigers show no signs of slowing down on the recruiting trail.

The Missouri Tigers received much-needed defensive help on Saturday when Gaffney (SC) LB Brayshawn Littlejohn announced his pledge to the program.

Littlejohn made his decision known live via his personal Instagram account.

Littlejohn chose Missouri over programs such as Colorado, Appalachian State, Air Force, Army, Charlotte, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Marshall, and South Alabama, among others.

Missouri was the latest school to offer Littlejohn. His decision came just one month after receiving the offer.

Littlejohn is a versatile player who can act as a hybrid outside linebacker or an edge rusher. He led Gaffney High School in tackles (87), tackles for loss (20), and sacks (5.5) en route to an undefeated season and an AAAAA state championship in 2021.

Littlejohn will most likely move to middle linebacker at the next level, Gaffney coach Dan Jones told Sam Albuquerque of the Herald-Journal.

"He's long, quick off the ball, and very aggressive as far as attacking the ball," Jones said. "Also, he gives you length when he does drop back and plays the pass. And on the screen game or the outside run game, he's the contain guy a lot of times, so it's tough on a receiver to block him and help the tunnel screen go ... with him outside setting the edge."

Littlejohn becomes the first linebacker to give his pledge to Missouri's 2023 recruiting class and the 10th commitment overall.

