Skip to main content

Priority LB Target Brayshawn Littlejohn Commits to Missouri

The Tigers show no signs of slowing down on the recruiting trail.

The Missouri Tigers received much-needed defensive help on Saturday when Gaffney (SC) LB Brayshawn Littlejohn announced his pledge to the program. 

Littlejohn made his decision known live via his personal Instagram account. 

Littlejohn chose Missouri over programs such as Colorado, Appalachian State, Air Force, Army, Charlotte, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Marshall, and South Alabama, among others. 

Missouri was the latest school to offer Littlejohn. His decision came just one month after receiving the offer. 

Littlejohn is a versatile player who can act as a hybrid outside linebacker or an edge rusher. He led Gaffney High School in tackles (87), tackles for loss (20), and sacks (5.5) en route to an undefeated season and an AAAAA state championship in 2021. 

Littlejohn will most likely move to middle linebacker at the next level, Gaffney coach Dan Jones told Sam Albuquerque of the Herald-Journal.

"He's long, quick off the ball, and very aggressive as far as attacking the ball," Jones said. "Also, he gives you length when he does drop back and plays the pass. And on the screen game or the outside run game, he's the contain guy a lot of times, so it's tough on a receiver to block him and help the tunnel screen go ... with him outside setting the edge." 

Littlejohn becomes the first linebacker to give his pledge to Missouri's 2023 recruiting class and the 10th commitment overall. 

You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

5ac4c544-93a0-46fd-abf5-7174d8d0652b-SPA_Brayshawn_Littlejohn_4
Recruiting

Priority LB Target Brayshawn Littlejohn Commits to Missouri

By Michael Gresser28 minutes ago
USATSI_18847669
Football

'They Ran to the Fight': Eli Drinkwitz on Why He's Proud of Mizzou QBs

By Zach Dimmitt7 hours ago
Brady Cook 2022 Missouri Starting Quarterback
Football

Missouri at Tennessee Staff Predictions

By Brian SmithAug 12, 2022 2:41 PM EDT
USATSI_17029677
Football

Cowboys’ Tyron Smith ‘Perfect’ Model to Mizzou OT Javon Foster

By Collier LoganAug 12, 2022 10:46 AM EDT
USATSI_18847672
News

Missouri Proud: How Brady Cook Earned Tigers Starting QB Job

By Cole ThompsonAug 11, 2022 1:20 PM EDT
Missouri Tigers Dominic Lovett versus Tennessee's Jeremy Banks - 2021
Football

Three Tennessee Defensive Players to Watch vs. Missouri

By Brian SmithAug 11, 2022 10:05 AM EDT
Missouri Tigers
Football

What Will Missouri Tigers’ Young Receiving Corps Accomplish in 2022?

By Collier LoganAug 10, 2022 10:16 AM EDT
cook
News

Eliah Drinkwitz Names Mizzou Starting QB for Week 1

By Collier LoganAug 9, 2022 9:00 PM EDT
Missouri Tigers
News

Mizzou's Tauskie Dove Makes Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

By Brian SmithAug 9, 2022 5:11 PM EDT