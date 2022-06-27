Skip to main content

Mizzou Lands Commitment From Talented WR Nicholas DeLoach

Mizzou has added a talented pass catcher to the 2023 class

The Missouri Tigers have come alive on the recruiting trail over the last two months, and on Sunday, they added another talented player to the class. 

During his visit to Columbia, Cahokia (East Saint Louis, IL) wide receiver Nicholas Deloach committed to Mizzou and third-year coach Eliah Drinkwitz, giving the team its sixth commitment of the cycle. 

DeLoach announced his commitment on his personal Twitter account. 

DeLoach also becomes the fourth offensive player to pledge to Drinkwitz, and the third pass catcher of the class, joining Lincoln (Tacoma, WA) quarterback Gabarri Johnson, Dickinson (TX) wide receiver Marquis Johnson, and Francis Howell (Saint Charles, MO) tight end Brett Norfleet.

Things happened quickly between DeLoach and the Tigers, with the 6-foot-2 175-pound pass-catcher taking his official visit on Friday, getting an offer on Saturday, and then making his commitment on Sunday. 

DeLoach had three total offers at the time he made his choice, picking the Tigers over offers from Northern Illinois and Illinois State.

The Tigers now have a total of six pledges in their 2023 recruiting class, with four of those players making their commitments since the beginning of May. 

DeLoach made his visit alongside a host of other impressive prospects over the weekend, including Derby (KS) running back Dylan Edwards, Lee's Summit (MO) wideout Josh Manning, Lee's Summit (MO) offensive tackle Cayden green, and more

