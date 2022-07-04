Skip to main content

Priority 2023 RB Jamal Roberts Commits To Mizzou

Mizzou landed another offensive playmaker to its 2023 recruiting class on Sunday

The Missouri Tigers landed yet another priority commitment on Sunday, with St. Mary's (St. Louis, MO) athlete Jamal Roberts pledging to the program.

Roberts made the announcement via his personal Twitter account.

Roberts picked the Tigers over offers from a host of other FBS programs, including Arizona State, Florida State, Kansas State, and many more. 

Roberts now becomes the eighth commitment of the 2023 class for the Tigers, joining Cahokia (IL) wideout Nicholas Deloach, Dickinson (TX) wide receiver Marquis Johnson, Lincoln (Tacoma, WA) quarterback Gabarri Johnson, and Francis Howell School (Saint Charles, MO) tight end Brett Norfleet on the offensive side of the ball. 

The Tigers also have commitments from Francis Howell School (Saint Charles, MO) tight end Brett Norfleet, And Troy Buchanan (Troy, MO) defensive end Jahkai Lang, as well as a preferred walk-on pledge from Elkhorn (WI) long snapper Brett Le Blanc.

In his junior season in 2021, Roberts finished the year with 98 carries for 928 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground, seven carries for 171 yards, and two more scores in the passing game. He also had 19 tackles. 

The Tigers have been especially hot on the trail as of late, with the commitments of DeLoach, Marquis Johnson, Gabarri Johnson, and Craig all coming since the beginning of May. 

Wideout Joshua Manning was also set to announce his decision on Sunday, with Missouri as one of his candidates, but decided to delay his commitment

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

FWwjgoYXkAIcHfb
Recruiting

Priority 2023 RB Jamal Roberts Commits To Mizzou

By Matt Galatzanjust now
Screen-Shot-2020-02-05-at-9.50.53-AM
Recruiting

Mizzou Lands Commitment From 2023 LS Brett Le Blanc

By Matt Galatzan3 hours ago
Rorik Maltrud
Baseball

Missouri Lands New Mexico State Transfer P Rorik Maltrud

By Connor Zimmerlee3 hours ago
Cam Chick
Baseball

Missouri Lands Nebraska Transfer OF Cam Chick

By Connor Zimmerlee6 hours ago
Joshua Manning
Recruiting

Priority WR Target Joshua Manning Pushes Back Commitment Date

By Mizzou Sports Talk Staff7 hours ago
USATSI_16105930
Baseball

Former Tiger Ian Kinsler to Manage Israel at 2023 World Baseball Classic

By Connor ZimmerleeJul 2, 2022
Eli Drinkwitz
Football

Mizzou Coach Drinkwitz Comments on USC, Big 10 Expansion

By Connor ZimmerleeJul 2, 2022
SCWS
News

Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Missouri at Auburn

By Mizzou Sports Talk StaffJul 1, 2022
anthony robinson
Basketball

Mizzou Lands Commitment from 2023 Guard Anthony Robinson II

By Zach DimmittJun 30, 2022