Priority 2023 RB Jamal Roberts Commits To Mizzou

Mizzou landed another offensive playmaker to its 2023 recruiting class on Sunday

The Missouri Tigers landed yet another priority commitment on Sunday, with St. Mary's (St. Louis, MO) athlete Jamal Roberts pledging to the program.

Roberts made the announcement via his personal Twitter account.

Roberts picked the Tigers over offers from a host of other FBS programs, including Arizona State, Florida State, Kansas State, and many more.

Roberts now becomes the eighth commitment of the 2023 class for the Tigers, joining Cahokia (IL) wideout Nicholas Deloach, Dickinson (TX) wide receiver Marquis Johnson, Lincoln (Tacoma, WA) quarterback Gabarri Johnson, and Francis Howell School (Saint Charles, MO) tight end Brett Norfleet on the offensive side of the ball.

The Tigers also have commitments from Francis Howell School (Saint Charles, MO) tight end Brett Norfleet, And Troy Buchanan (Troy, MO) defensive end Jahkai Lang, as well as a preferred walk-on pledge from Elkhorn (WI) long snapper Brett Le Blanc.

In his junior season in 2021, Roberts finished the year with 98 carries for 928 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground, seven carries for 171 yards, and two more scores in the passing game. He also had 19 tackles.

The Tigers have been especially hot on the trail as of late, with the commitments of DeLoach, Marquis Johnson, Gabarri Johnson, and Craig all coming since the beginning of May.

Wideout Joshua Manning was also set to announce his decision on Sunday, with Missouri as one of his candidates, but decided to delay his commitment.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here