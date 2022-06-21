Skip to main content

Mizzou Football Set For Impressive Visitor Weekend

The Tigers have a critical recruiting weekend coming up

The Missouri Tigers have been hot on the recruiting trail as of late, securing three commitments over the last two months. 

Not to mention a handful of impact players heading to Columbia via the transfer portal.

However, the Tigers currently hold just five commitments thus far in the 2023 cycle, and there is still plenty of work to be done for Eliah Drinkwitz and company before the December Early Signing Period. 

And now, arguably the biggest visit weekend of the summer yet is upon them, with a handful of extremely talented recruits set to make their way to campus on Friday.

The Tigers were already coming off of a big recruiting weekend on the defensive side of the ball, in which defensive ends Adepoju Adebawore (North Kansas City, MO) and Jordan Allen (Olathe, KS), as well as Katy (TX) safety Johnathan Hall were all on campus.

Now, it is time for an offense-heavy visit.

Among those targets, are a pair of teammates from Lee's Summit (MO), wideout Josh Manning and offensive tackle, Cayden Green. 

You can view the full list of visitors below: 

(This list will be updated as the week progresses)

RB - Dylan Edwards - Derby (KS) 

WR - Josh Manning - Lee's Summit (MO) 

WR - Nicholas DeLoach - Cahokia (IL) 

OG - Amir Hering - West Bloomfield (MI)

OT - Cayden Green - Lee's Summit (MO) 

OT - Logan Rechert - Raytown (MO)

