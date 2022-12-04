Elite Safety Marvin Burks Commits to Mizzou, Flips From Ole Miss

The Tigers just swiped a big time talent from another SEC school in safety Marvin Burks

The Missouri Tigers just got an early Christmas present on the recruiting trail.

Late on Sunday afternoon, head coach Eliah Drinkwitz reeled in another major recruit to add to the 2023 class, when elite safety Marvin Burks flipped from Ole Miss to the Tigers.

The Cardinal Ridder College Prep (St. Louis, MO) star is one of the top players in the state of Missouri, and a four-star recruit by most recruiting services.

Before committing to the Tigers, Burks had 28 total offers, and 26 FBS offers, including Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Oregon, Ole Miss Texas A&M, USC, Washington, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

Burks now becomes the 16th commitment of the 2023 class for the Tigers.

The Tigers also hold commitments from tight end Brett Norfleet, offensive tackle Logan Reichert, quarterback Garbarri Johnson, wide receiver Daniel Blood, running back Jamal Roberts, defensive linemen, Jahkai Lang and Serigne Tounkara, linebacker Baryshawn Littlejohn, defensive backs Phillip Roche and Shamar McNeil, and kicker Blake Craig.

They also have a commitment from Northeast C.C. (Norfolk, NE) linebacker, Triston Newson, who committed on Thanksgiving Day.

