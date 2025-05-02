Mizzou Central

Rutgers Transfer Guard Commits to Mizzou Women's Basketball

Her addition brings Missouri to 11 rostered players for 2025-2026.

Killian Wright

Rutgers Lisa Thompson pulls up and shoots. Rutgers Women s Basketball falls to Penn State in Piscataway NJ. on January 14, 2024.
Rutgers Lisa Thompson pulls up and shoots. Rutgers Women s Basketball falls to Penn State in Piscataway NJ. on January 14, 2024. / Peter Ackerman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Former Rutgers women's basketball guard Lisa Thompson announced her commitment to Missouri on Friday afternoon, per her Instagram.

The rising junior spent her first two collegiate seasons with Rutgers, appearing in 58 games, starting 33. Thompson has career averages of 5.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 35.2 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from 3-point range.

She adds veteran guard depth for head coach Kellie Harper's new look squad, marking the 11th player on the projected 2025-2026 roster.

Before her time at Rutgers, Thompson was crucial in Example Academy's run to the 2023 Independent National Championship. She was twice awarded the Herald News Player of the Year, and was an Illinois All-State honoree.

