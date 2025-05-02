Rutgers Transfer Guard Commits to Mizzou Women's Basketball
Former Rutgers women's basketball guard Lisa Thompson announced her commitment to Missouri on Friday afternoon, per her Instagram.
The rising junior spent her first two collegiate seasons with Rutgers, appearing in 58 games, starting 33. Thompson has career averages of 5.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 35.2 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from 3-point range.
She adds veteran guard depth for head coach Kellie Harper's new look squad, marking the 11th player on the projected 2025-2026 roster.
Before her time at Rutgers, Thompson was crucial in Example Academy's run to the 2023 Independent National Championship. She was twice awarded the Herald News Player of the Year, and was an Illinois All-State honoree.
