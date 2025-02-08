Abruscato Rallies Missouri Softball Past Duke in Super Regionals Rematch
No. 15 Missouri kicked off Day 2 of the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Florida, against No. 7/8 Duke. The Blue Devils ended the Tigers' 2024 season, stumping them in the Super Regionals in three games.
Missouri's season got underway with opening-day victories over Marshall and No. 21/20 Northwestern. The Tigers continued their hot streak through Saturday afternoon, knocking off the top-10 Blue Devils 10-3 for a redeeming win.
Stefania Abruscato posted a career day for the Tigers, recording three hits, two RBIs and two runs, including a fifth-inning home run that kickstarted Missouri's scoring for the afternoon.
Cierra Harrison took the mound for the second consecutive day after posting a complete game shutout against the Wildcats in Friday's nightcap. She ultimately notched the win again after pitching five complete innings versus the Blue Devils.
Duke pitcher Cassidy Curd was locked in through the early going, allowing just a single hit in the first four innings. Meanwhile, the Blue Devils threatened to score early and often, but the Tigers' defense held firm.
The first run of the game went to Duke in the bottom of the fourth when Aleyah Terrell, pinch-running for KK Mathis, was brought home by D'Auna Jennings' RBI single to take the 1-0 lead.
The aforementioned solo blast from Abruscato tied things up in the top of the fifth, but to Missouri's dismay, the Blue Devlis' bats were heating up. Duke regained the lead with an Amiah Burgess double, driving in Ana Gold. Mathis followed this up with a single that drove in Burgess and gave the Blue Devils the 3-1 lead.
Missouri responded with a galvanizing sixth inning, lighting up Dani Drogemuller, who took over Duke's mound. Missouri found its rhythm, stringing together hit after hit, totaling four runs against Drogemuller, before the Blue Devils subbed in Hailey Shuler to face the red-hot Missouri offense.
Shuler's stint on the mound was much of the same, with the Tigers posting five additional runs before the inning was done. This streak was highlighted by freshman Madison Uptegrove recording her first career hit. Madison Walker then capped off the Tigers' barrage with a two-run home run to take the 10-3 lead.
With the Blue Devils on the ropes, Taylor Pannell took the mound for the Tigers to close out the final two innings of play. Duke was unable to string together any sort of momentum across the final stage, resulting in the 10-3 Missouri win.
The Tigers will be in action for the second stage of Saturday's double-header as they take on Notre Dame at 5 p.m. CST.