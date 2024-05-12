Missouri Softball Earns No. 7 Overall Seed in NCAA Tournament
Heading into Selection Sunday, Missouri softball's place amongst the top teams in the country was uncertain. There was a chance the Tigers could achieve a top-eight seed, but it was far from a guarantee.
On Sunday, that potential became reality, as Missouri was given the No. 7 overall seed by the selection committee.
It was the first time Larissa Anderson's crew achieved a top-eight seed since 2021, when they made it to Super Regionals as the No. 8 overall seed before falling to James Madison. It's also their highest seed since 2013, when they fell in Super Regionals to No. 11 Washington as the No. 6 overall seed.
Missouri's first game as host will be against Summit League champion Omaha (41-13, 14-4). The other side of the regional features Indiana (40-18, 12-11 Big Ten) and Washington (31-13, 13-10 Pac-12).
A potential Super Regional for Missouri will be against one of the following teams: No. 10 Duke, Morgan State, Utah or South Carolina.
The Tigers will be looking for their first Women's College World Series appearance since 2011, and that starts later this week when they kick off the Columbia Regional against the Mavericks at 4:30 p.m. CST on Friday.