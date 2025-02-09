Mizzou Closes NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic with Wild Walk-Off Win over Iowa
After a hot start to the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic, it looked like No. 15 Missouri softball would end the tournament on a colder note.
Down 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh, the Tigers needed to conjure up some magic if they wanted to end their time in Clearwater, Florida on a high note, and that's exactly what happened.
With runners on first and third and two outs, Mya Dodge represented Missouri's last hope. Luckily for the Tigers, the Hawkeyes would commit a fatal mistake, as pitcher Jalen Adams committed an error, allowing Julia Crenshaw to score. On the next at-bat, Adams threw a wild pitch, and pinch-runner Danielle Blackstun scored the game-winning run.
Prior to the seventh inning, Missouri's only run of the contest came via Abby Hay, who hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning. She'd struggled over MU's past three games, going a combined 0-for-7 with five strikeouts against No. 20/21 Northwestern, No. 7/8 Duke and Notre Dame.
Once again, the Tigers squandered scoring opportunities with runners on the basepaths, leaving nine runners stranded on the morning. In the bottom of the first, Dodge struck out looking with runners on first and second. In the bottom of the second, Claire Cahalan and Julia Crenshaw were both retired with runners on second and third. In the bottom of the fourth, Crenshaw flied out to center field with runners on second and third. However, they were able to capitalize when the stakes were the highest.
MU got stellar pitching performances out of Marissa McCann and Natalie Touchet. McCann pitched four solid innings, allowing just three hits while striking out three batters and allowing just one run. In relief, Touchet allowed just two hits a run. Taylor Pannell picked up the win, recording two crucial outs with runners on second and third in the top of the seventh inning.
The Tigers finished the tournament 3-1, with their only loss being a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Notre Dame on Saturday night.
Missouri will travel two hours to Orlando, Florida for its next game against UCF. First pitch is scheduled for Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST.