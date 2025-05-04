Mizzou Softball Finds Out Seed in 2025 SEC Tournament
Mizzou softball, which finished the 2025 regular season at 25-30 overall and 6-18 in the SEC, secured the No. 14 seed in the 2025 SEC Tournament after Sunday's action.
The Tigers will play No. 11 seed Ole Miss on Tuesday at 4 p.m. CT. The Rebels finished 35-16 overall with and 11-13 record in SEC play. Ole Miss enters Athens, Georgia a bit cold, having lost four of its last five games, although the Rebels avoided a sweep at the hands of No. 18 Mississippi State with a win on Sunday. MU and Ole Miss teams played a three-game series in Oxford in late March, with the Rebels taking the first two contests before the the Tigers won game three 9-5.
The winner of that game will play No. 5 Arkansas on Wednesday at 1 p.m. CT. Mizzou has not faced the Razorbacks this season.
The Tigers took two of three games from No. 24 Georgia over this past weekend, which allowed them to escape the No. 15 seed. That went to Auburn, who also finished 6-18 in SEC play. While the SEC usually has 16 teams compete in athletics, Vanderbilt doesn't sponsor a softball program, which is why there are 15 SEC teams in softball.
Mizzou has experienced high levels of success in the SEC Tournament recently. In 2022, the Tigers made the championship as the No. 7 seed; two years later, they made it back to the title game, although they lost the final contest just like they did in 2022. However, this time around is different, as Mizzou is taking on the role of underdog.