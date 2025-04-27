Mizzou Softball Shutout by Alabama, Swept by Crimson Tide
Another SEC series, another disappointing result for Mizzou softball.
The Tigers kept Sunday's contest close, but their bats went cold once more in a 2-0 defeat .
In both wins and losses, the top of Mizzou's lineup has provided much of the team's offensive production. On Sunday, however, they struggled against UA's best pitcher, Jocelyn Briski. Julia Crenshaw, fresh off of a heroic two-home run performance on Saturday, went 0-of-3. The two-hitter, Stefania Abruscato, also went 0-of-3. Madison Walker, who hit home run No. 18 on Saturday. went 1-of-3.
As a team, Mizzou went 5-of-24; Madison Walker was the only Tiger with multiple hits, as the freshman went 2-of-3. No baserunner made it past second base; along with the complete-game shutout, Briski also tallied five strikeouts.
In the circle, Marissa McCann pitched admirably less than 24 hours after pitching in relief of Cierra Harrison. She kept Alabama scoreless through four and two-thirds innings, allowing just three hits while striking out three batters.
However, the Crimson Tide did just enough late to secure the series sweep. In the bottom of the fifth, Alabama registered a pair of two-out singles. The second of which came from pinch-hitter Lauren Johnson with two strikes, scoring Audrey Vandagriff. In the bottom of the sixth, Brooke Ellestad hit her eighth home run of the season and her first since April 1.
The Tigers will head back to Columbia for their final series of the regular season next week against No. 24 Georgia. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday.