Where Mizzou Football is Ranked After Week 13
The No. 23 Missouri Tigers picked up the convincing conference win they needed on the road against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, winning 39-20. Everything seemed to go right offensively, with Brady Cook clicking in the passing game and the Tiger running back room taking over.
Missouri improved to 8-3 and with the help of a few other SEC teams, jumped up in the conference standings. However, the most important takeaway from the Tigers' win is the confidence it should build. Missouri played a great game in three phases and played arguably its most complete game of the entire season. With one more regular season game to play, the Tigers picked up some momentum.
Here's where the Tigers rank in this week's national polls.
USA Today Coaches Poll:
1. Oregon, 11-0, 1375 points, 55 first-place votes
2. Ohio State, 10-1, 1318 points, 0 first-place votes
3. Texas, 10-1, 1267 points, 0 first-place votes
4. Penn State, 10-1, 1175 points, 0 first-place votes
5. Notre Dame, 10-1, 1150 points, 0 first-place votes
6. Georgia, 9-2, 1103 points, 0 first-place votes
7. Miami (FL), 10-1, 1023 points, 0 first-place votes
8. Tennessee, 9-2, 972 points, 0 first-place votes
9. SMU, 10-1, 917 points, 0 first-place votes
10. Indiana, 10-1, 867 points, 0 first-place votes
11. Boise State, 10-1, 838 points, 0 first-place votes
12. Clemson, 9-2, 780 points, 0 first-place votes
13. Alabama, 8-3, 621 points, 0 first-place votes
14. South Carolina, 8-3, 596 points, 0 first-place votes
15. Arizona State, 9-2, 592 points, 0 first-place votes
16. Ole Miss, 8-3, 569 points, 0 first-place votes
17. Iowa State, 9-2, 473 points, 0 first-place votes
18. Tulane, 9-2, 434 points, 0 first-place votes
19. Texas A&M, 8-3, 357 points, 0 first-place votes
20. BYU, 9-2, 329 points, 0 first-place votes
21. UNLV, 9-2, 205 points, 0 first-place votes
22. Army West Point, 9-1, 165 points, 0 first-place votes
23. Memphis, 9-2, 151 points, 0 first-place votes
24. Missouri, 8-3, 148 points, 0 first-place votes
25. Illinois, 8-3, 132 points, 0 first-place votes
Schools Dropped Out
No. 18 Colorado, No. 25 Kansas State
Others Receiving Votes
Kansas State 124, Colorado 115, Duke 31, Syracuse 19, Louisville 8, Louisiana 7, Washington State 6, LSU 3, Miami (OH) 1, James Madison 1, Iowa 1, Georgia Tech 1, Baylor 1
