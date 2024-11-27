Where Mizzou Football Ranks in Fourth CFP Poll
The Missouri Tigers' hopes for the College Football Playoff were extinguished after losing to South Carolina in Week 12, but the team remains in the latest rankings from the committee.
After a win over Mississippi State in Week 13, Missouri moves up from their spot of No. 23 from the week before. The win also pushed Missouri back into the top 25 of both the AP and USA Today Coaches' poll ahead of Week 14.
Missouri will close out its season Saturday, hosting Arkansas at Faurot Field at 3:15 p.m. The Tigers will find out their postseason fate the following Sunday, with the College Football Playoff bracket and bowl games being announced.
The Tigers landed as the eighth ranked team in the SEC, one spot behind Texas A&M.
Below is the full rankings from the College Football Playoff committee after a hectic week in the SEC.
College Football Playoff - Nov. 26 Rankings
1. Oregon (11-0)
2. Ohio State (10-1)
3. Texas (10-1)
4. Penn State (10-1
5. Notre Dame (10-1)
6. Miami (10-1)
7. Georgia (9-2)
8. Tennessee (9-2)
9. SMU (10-1)
10. Indiana (10-1)
11. Boise State (10-1)
12. Clemson (9-2)
13. Alabama (8-3)
14. Ole Miss (8-3)
15. South Carolina (8-3)
16. Arizona State (9-2)
17. Tulane (9-2)
18. Iowa State (8-2)
19. BYU (9-2)
20. Texas A&M (8-3)
21. Missouri (8-3)
22. UNLV (9-2)
23. Illinois (8-3)
24. Kansas State (8-3)
25. Colorado (8-3)
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Brady Cook Reflects on Legacy Ahead of Senior Da
Mizzou Center Connor Tollison Announces Future Plans with Program
Bowl Projections for Mizzou Football Ahead of Week 14