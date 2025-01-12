No. 21 Missouri Wrestling Suffers Seventh Loss Against No. 15 Stanford
Missouri wrestling faced challenges with stall calls and riding time in favor of Stanford during their dual meet loss at home on Sunday, ending with a score of 27-15. The Tigers are still adjusting their lineup and searching for new leaders on the mat.
Missouri got the first six team points of the dual after Stanford forfeited at 125 pounds. The first match of the afternoon was at 133 pounds, Kade Moore against No. 10 Tyler Knox (Stanford). The two started strong with a scoreless first period. Knox had a two-point reversal to begin the second period and Moore responded with a reversal himself. The two were evenly matched through the second period with control going back and forth, however, Knox got the lead in the third period with a near fall and takedown to win 12-2.
No. 17 Josh Edmond has struggled his last this season and lost his previous two matches. Sunday proved to be the day for Edmond as he got a three-point takedown and another two points as he worked his way through Jason Miranda (Stanford). Edmond showed his growth as he bettered his attacks, stayed in control of the match and won 9-4 over Miranda.
Zeke Seltzer (149) dropped his match to EJ Parco (Stanford) by a 5-1 decision. Following at 157 pounds was a top-35 match between No. 32 James Conway and No. 28 Grigor Cholakyan. In the tight contest, Cholakyan got an early takedown as Conway fought to try and get his own but settled for an escape. Conway scored a few more escapes, but it was not enough as Cholakyan won 8-6.
Joel Mylin (165) put up a good fight against No. 14 Hunter Garvin (Stanford) managing to avoid giving Garvin any bonus points. Garvin won with a score of 8-3.
At 174 pounds, Jake Stoffel faced No. 4 Lorenzo Norman (Stanford), stepping in for the No. 1 ranked Keegan O'Toole. Norman secured an early takedown against Stoffel, but Stoffel quickly responded with a takedown of his own, tying the match early in the first period. Despite maintaining his position to stay ahead of Norman, Stoffel struggled to find any openings against Norman. Norman continued to dominate throughout the match despite Stoffel's attempts and won by technical fall with a score of 22-5.
No. 9 Colton Hawks began his match with Abraham Wojcikiewicz by attempting an early shot. Instead of scoring, he tweaked his knee causing an injury timeout for Missouri. Hawks came back to hold onto the riding time point and scored escapes. The match calls went in Hawks's favor as Wojcikiewicz received stall calls and could not gain control of the match. Hawks won by a fall at 6:49.
The Tigers struggled through the last two matches. Jesse Cassatt lost by pin to Nick Stemmet (Stanford), and Jarett Stoner seemed poised to secure Missouri's final victory, leading 7-2 at the end of the second period. However, Stanford's Peter Ming made a comeback late in the third period, scoring two takedowns and an escape to defeat Stone with a final score of 11-10.
Up Next
Missouri will host Utah Valley at 6:30 p.m. CST on Friday, Jan. 17. The dual will be streamed on ESPN+. The Tigers lead the series 2-0.