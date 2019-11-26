Wolfpack announces 2020 baseball schedule

The NC State baseball team announced its 2020 schedule Tuesday, with 23 games against last year’s NCAA tournament participants along with three indoor games at the home of the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings.

The difficult 56-game regular season slate begins on Valentine’s Day, Friday, Feb. 14, with the first of a three-game series against James Madison. Other highlights of the nonconference schedule are games against Iowa, Minnesota and Purdue on Feb. 28-March 1 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Coach Elliott Avent’s Wolfpack will also play two games at BB & T Ballpark in Charlotte, home of the Triple-A Charlotte Knights, against Charlotte on March 18 and South Carolina on march 24.

State’s ACC schedule begins at Virginia on March 6-8. The first home series is on March 13-15 against Boston College.

The other home ACC games are against Wake Forest (March 20-22), Duke (April 3-5), North Carolina (April 17-19) and Notre Dame (May 14-16). The rest of State’s ACC opponents are Florida State (March 27-29), Georgia Tech (April 10-12), Clemson (April 24-26) and Louisville (May 8-10).

Florida State and Louisville both advanced to the College World Series last June.

“Our players have an opportunity with this tough schedule to challenge themselves and constantly work to get better and grow in the mental aspect of our great game,” Avent said in a release issued by the school.

“We have a very good recruiting class to add to a good number of returners from last year’s team that advanced to NCAA regional play for the ninth time in the last 10 years. Our players, as always, are looking forward to playing in front of our very passionate and loyal Wolfpack fans.”

In all, State has 33 games scheduled at Doak Field at Dail Park in 2020.

Here is the link to the entire schedule.

The 2020 ACC tournament will be held May 19-24 at BB & T Ballpark in Charlotte while the NCAA regionals and super regionals will be held May 29-June 1 and June 5-8, respectively.

The 2020 College World Series will run June 13-23/24 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb.

Tickets are now on sale and can be found at GoPack.com/BuyTickets. They can also be purchased by phone through the NC State Athletics Ticket Office at 919-865-1510.