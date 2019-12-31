Wolfpack Female Athlete of the Decade: Renada Davis

Renada Davis didn't just leave her mark during her time at NC State. She left an entire book.

The school softball record book, that is.

The talented shortstop literally rewrote it during her four standout seasons from 2012-15 with the Wolfpack, setting career marks for home runs, doubles, runs, batting average, slugging percentage and intentional walks.

It's a performance that has earned Davis selection by SI Wolfpack Maven as State's Female Athlete of the Decade for the 2010s.

Davis wasn't a highly recruited prospect coming out of Tomball, Tex. But she proved to be more than just a diamond in the rough upon her arrival in Raleigh.

She earned ACC Rookie of the Year and first-team all-conference honors by hitting .362 with an on-base percentage of .450 -- both school records -- while finishing second in the league in hitting. She hit her first career homer in an early season game against N.C. Central. But it was hardly her last.

Davis broke the State record with her 50th homer against Georgia in an NCAA regional during her junior season of 2014. She added 15 more as a senior the next year to finish with a total of 65.

Her other career totals were equally impressive: 176 runs, 155 RBI, 492 total bases, 46 doubles, 109 walks, .356 battling average, .706 slugging percentage.

As impressive as Davis' individual achiements were, her contributions were also instrumental in lifting the Wolfpack to heights it had never before achieved in softball.

Her 2013 team won the program's first ACC tournament championship, beating Florida State 1-0 in Tallahassee for the title, before going on to reach an NCAA regional final. The 2014 team also made to a regional final before State finally got over the hump by winning its regional and advancing to an NCAA Super Regional at Oregon in 2015.