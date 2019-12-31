WolfpackMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Wolfpack Female Athlete of the Decade: Renada Davis

Brett Friedlander

Renada Davis didn't just leave her mark during her time at NC State. She left an entire book.

The school softball record book, that is.

The talented shortstop literally rewrote it during her four standout seasons from 2012-15 with the Wolfpack, setting career marks for home runs, doubles, runs, batting average, slugging percentage and intentional walks.

It's a performance that has earned Davis selection by SI Wolfpack Maven as State's Female Athlete of the Decade for the 2010s.

Davis wasn't a highly recruited prospect coming out of Tomball, Tex. But she proved to be more than just a diamond in the rough upon her arrival in Raleigh.

She earned ACC Rookie of the Year and first-team all-conference honors by hitting .362 with an on-base percentage of .450 -- both school records -- while finishing second in the league in hitting. She hit her first career homer in an early season game against N.C. Central. But it was hardly her last.

Davis broke the State record with her 50th homer against Georgia in an NCAA regional during her junior season of 2014. She added 15 more as a senior the next year to finish with a total of 65.

Her other career totals were equally impressive: 176 runs, 155 RBI, 492 total bases, 46 doubles, 109 walks, .356 battling average, .706 slugging percentage.

As impressive as Davis' individual achiements were, her contributions were also instrumental in lifting the Wolfpack to heights it had never before achieved in softball.

Her 2013 team won the program's first ACC tournament championship, beating Florida State 1-0 in Tallahassee for the title, before going on to reach an NCAA regional final. The 2014 team also made to a regional final before State finally got over the hump by winning its regional and advancing to an NCAA Super Regional at Oregon in 2015.

 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top 10 of the 2010s: Going The Distance

Brett Friedlander

Coach Elliott Avent's baseball team breaks a 45-year drought by advancing to the 2013 College World Series. Read more

Wolfpack Signee Farrar Finishes Strong At Wall Invitational

Brett Friedlander

Fellow recruits Josh Hall and Shakeel Moore were also in action Monday on the final day of the tournament. Read more

Top 10 of the 2010s: No. 2, Russell being Russell

Brett Friedlander

Over the final 10 days of the 2010s, SI Wolfpack Maven is counts down NC State's top 10 sports stories of the decade. Today it's Russell Wilson's two-yard Hail Mary pass that beat UNC in 2010. Read more

Big Lineup Produces Big Results Vs. App State

Brett Friedlander

D.J. Funderburk and Manny Bates saw extended playing time together for the first time this season in Sunday's win

Football Coaching Staff Shakeup Continues

Brett Friedlander

Co-offensive coordinator Des Kitchings is reportedly out while defensive line coach Kevin Patrick has taken another job. Read more

Shorthanded Wolfpack holds off App State

Brett Friedlander

NC State finishes its nonconference schedule with a 72-60 win without leading scorer and rebounder C.J. Bryce. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Here's the boxscore from Sunday's 72-60 win against Appalachian State ...

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State vs. Appalachian State

Brett Friedlander

Live updates and analysis from today's final nonconference game at PNC Arena between the Wolfpack and Mountaineers. Read more

Possible Concussion Forces Bryce to Sidelines

Brett Friedlander

The redshirt senior wing leads the Wolfpack in both scoring and rebounds this season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack women open their ACC schedule with a road win at Boston College ...