Skip to main content
Burns Continues To Shine For NC State

© Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Burns Continues To Shine For NC State

NC State's D.J. Burns has been terrific lately for the Wolfpack, including two straight games where he has led the team in scoring.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

RALEIGH, NC -- With the injury to Dusan Mahorcic meaning more minutes are required of him, NC State's D.J. Burns has seen his usage upped of late. His production is reflecting the added time on the court, and it is earning him more trust while also helping the Wolfpack continue to lift itself up after the struggles of last season.

Burns finished with 17 points (on eight of 10 shooting from the field) and six rebounds to lead NC State past Louisville, 76-64, at PNC Arena.

Burns paced the team in scoring in NC State's win over the Cardinals, which was the first ACC victory for the Wolfpack this season. It is the second straight game that he has led the team in points. His 18-point, nine-rebound, three-assist effort against Vanderbilt on Saturday also paved the way for NCSU to triumph. 

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb and @nick_schnittker on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).

In This Article (1)

North Carolina State Wolfpack
North Carolina State Wolfpack

USATSI_19671337
Basketball

Burns Continues To Shine For NC State

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19501999 (1)
Football

Doeren Talks 2023 NC State Signees

By Rob McLamb
221221Wilson
Football

Wilson Eager To Put on Bowl Display

By Rob McLamb
221221Dunn
Football

Dunn Hopes To Go Out A Winner, Lead NC State To Bowl Victory

By Rob McLamb
221220Tujague
Football

NC State offensive line coach Garett Tujague met with the media on Tuesday.

By Rob McLamb
221220Anae
Football

Anae Watching And Learning NC State Offense Ahead Of Bowl Game

By Rob McLamb
IMG_1768
Basketball

VIDEO: Collins and Hayes Discuss NC State's Win

By Rob McLamb
IMG_1769
Basketball

Moore Of The Same: NC State Wins ACC Opener Again

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19644652
Basketball

NC State Rallies Past Vanderbilt

By Rob McLamb