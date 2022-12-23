Burns Continues To Shine For NC State

RALEIGH, NC -- With the injury to Dusan Mahorcic meaning more minutes are required of him, NC State's D.J. Burns has seen his usage upped of late. His production is reflecting the added time on the court, and it is earning him more trust while also helping the Wolfpack continue to lift itself up after the struggles of last season.

Burns finished with 17 points (on eight of 10 shooting from the field) and six rebounds to lead NC State past Louisville, 76-64, at PNC Arena.

Burns paced the team in scoring in NC State's win over the Cardinals, which was the first ACC victory for the Wolfpack this season. It is the second straight game that he has led the team in points. His 18-point, nine-rebound, three-assist effort against Vanderbilt on Saturday also paved the way for NCSU to triumph.

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb and @nick_schnittker on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).