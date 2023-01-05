Burns Talks NC State's Rout Of Duke

NC State forward D.J. Burns Jr. met with the media following the Wolfpack's comprehensive, 84-60, win over Duke on Wednesday.

NCSU entered the rivalry game concerned about Duke's frontcourt size. The situation was made worse when it was announced before the game that Jack Clark was injured and would not play, joining Dusan Mahorcic and Isaiah Miranda on the shelf.

With his play on the court, Burns helped assuage any worries the Pack might have had. The transfer finished with 18 points and four blocks to guide his team to a relatively easy win.

Burns spoke with the media after the game.

