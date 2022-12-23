Clark Ready When Called Upon For NC State

Jack Clark entered Thursday's game against Louisville averaging 9.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per contest. The numbers are not gaudy, but he has did what it takes for NC State to succeed when he is in the court.

Clark finished with 14 points and a team-best eight rebounds Thursday as NC State knocked off Louisville, 76-64, at PNC Arena for its first ACC win of the campaign.

His nearly averaging double-figure in points comes despite not taking more than 10 shot attempts in all but three games this season. Clark leads the Wolfpack in rebounding.

NC State has now matched last season's win total of 11 with 17 regular season games left to play.

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb and @nick_schnittker on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).