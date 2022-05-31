Cunane signs hardship deal with Lynx

Ellissa Cunane signed a hardship deal with the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday.

Cunane was originally selected by the Seattle Storm with the 17th overall pick in the 2022WNBA Draft. She appeared in the preseason for Seattle and scored nine points while hauling in eight rebounds in 26 minutes of action. The Storm cut Cunane before the season begin.

An All-American, she averaged almost 15 points per game at NC State and also pulled down 7.9 rebounds per contest in her four years of college ball.

Injuries to center Natalie Achonwa and guard Moriah Jefferson (both out indefinitely) allowed Minnesota to ink Cunane on a hardship contract.

The former NC State star will wear No. 7 for Minnesota and is eligible to make her debut on Wednesday, June 1 when the Lynx travel to Atlanta.