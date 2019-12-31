WolfpackMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Top 10 of the 2010s: Going The Distance

Brett Friedlander

Over the final 10 days of the 2010s, SI Wolfpack Maven has been taking a look back at the past 10 years in NC State sports while counting down the Wolfpack's top 10 moments of the decade.

Today is Dec. 31, 2019. Now that we've reached the final day of the year, here is Moment No. 1: The baseball team's unforgettable run to the 2013 College World Series

When Elliott Avent set the key code on the door to get into the NC State baseball clubhouse before the 2013 season, he chose the number 1-9-6-8.

It was both a reminder of the first and only time the Wolfpack had ever advanced to the College World Series as well as a source of motivation for that year's team to end their school's 45-year drought and get back to Omaha.

Armed with a pair of future first-round Major League draft picks -- ace left-hander Carlos Rodon and shortstop Trea Turner -- and a deep, reliable bullpen, that's just what they did.

It was a season that got off to an ominous start when Rodon was beaten by Appalachian State in the opening game. 

But State quickly recovered and ran off 10 straight wins to get the ball rolling. The Wolfpack kept the momentum going by winning its first nine ACC games before hitting a midseason rough patch. 

Then, after losing an excrutiating 18-inning marathon in the ACC tournament semifinals to rival North Carolina -- a game in which Rodon allowed only one hit through 10 innings of work -- Avent and his team got down the business of making history.

After sweeping through their regional in three straight games at Doak Field, they maintained the homefield advantage a Super Regional matchup against Rice. It was supposed to be a best-of-three series. But it only took State two games to earn its ticket to Omaha.

Not that it was easy.

In Game 1, the Wolfpack entered the ninth inning down 3-2, but rallied to win on Jake Fincher's two-out RBI single. One night later, it rallied from three runs down in its final at bat to force extra innings before winning 5-4 on a Brett Williams double in a game that lasted 7 1/2 hours and 17 innings.

State went on to win its CWS opener, beating UNC 8-1 behind Rodon, before losing the next two to UCLA and a rematch with the Tar Heels. Despite falling short of the national championship, the Wolfpack finished the season with a school-record 50 wins ... and a new door code for future teams to learn.

Top 10 NC State Sports Moments of he 2010s

No. 10: Dennis Smith Jr, and the Wolfpack upset Duke at Cameron

No. 9: State's extra inning tradition at the ACC baseball tournament

No. 8: The revitalization of Reynolds Coliseum

No. 7: Women's basketball 21-game winning streak to start 2018-19

No. 6: Swimmer Ryan Held's gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics

No. 5: Wrestler Nick Gwiazdowski's back-to-back national championships

No 4. Football star Nate Irving's remarkable comeback from a near fatal car wreck

No. 3 Basketball upset of top-seeded Villanova in 2015 NCAA tournament

No. 2 Russell Wilson's two-yard Hail Mary to beat UNC in 2010

No. 1 Wolfpack baseball team's run to the 2013 College World Series

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wolfpack Signee Farrar Finishes Strong At Wall Invitational

Brett Friedlander

Fellow recruits Josh Hall and Shakeel Moore were also in action Monday on the final day of the tournament. Read more

Top 10 of the 2010s: No. 2, Russell being Russell

Brett Friedlander

Over the final 10 days of the 2010s, SI Wolfpack Maven is counts down NC State's top 10 sports stories of the decade. Today it's Russell Wilson's two-yard Hail Mary pass that beat UNC in 2010. Read more

Big Lineup Produces Big Results Vs. App State

Brett Friedlander

D.J. Funderburk and Manny Bates saw extended playing time together for the first time this season in Sunday's win

Football Coaching Staff Shakeup Continues

Brett Friedlander

Co-offensive coordinator Des Kitchings is reportedly out while defensive line coach Kevin Patrick has taken another job. Read more

Shorthanded Wolfpack holds off App State

Brett Friedlander

NC State finishes its nonconference schedule with a 72-60 win without leading scorer and rebounder C.J. Bryce. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Here's the boxscore from Sunday's 72-60 win against Appalachian State ...

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State vs. Appalachian State

Brett Friedlander

Live updates and analysis from today's final nonconference game at PNC Arena between the Wolfpack and Mountaineers. Read more

Possible Concussion Forces Bryce to Sidelines

Brett Friedlander

The redshirt senior wing leads the Wolfpack in both scoring and rebounds this season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack women open their ACC schedule with a road win at Boston College ...

Top 10 of the 2010s: No. 3, Leaving Villanova in Tears

Brett Friedlander

Over the final 10 days of the 2010s, SI Wolfpack Maven counts down NC State's top 10 sports moments of the decade. Today, it's the Wolfpack's 2015 upset top-seeded Villanova. Read more